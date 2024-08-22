Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on August 30th via Progress Productions is the brand new single from Briar Moth´s alias the US-based darkwave project Vexagon. The track is a new remix of the track “Eyes Without A Face” by JK Flesh aka Justin Broadrick from Godflesh (and a founding member of Napalm Death).

The original version of “Eyes Without A Face” is taken of Vexagon´s album “A New Flesh Experience” released in January 2024 also under Progress Productions.

Here’s the original version.

Justin Broadrick has been very active recently with for instance a new Godflesh album titled “Purge” (June 2023), a series of U.S. dates this year, and a new album for his electronic project JK Flesh, ” Sewer Bait”.

While Godflesh focuses on industrial metal, JK Flesh allows Broadrick to explore darker, more experimental electronic territories, often blending elements of techno, dub, and industrial music.

