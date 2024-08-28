God IS War presents excellent new single, ‘Opium Den’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by God Is War.) Out now is the newest – and delicious – God IS War single, “Opium Den“. The track is taken off the upcoming “Boogeyman, Inc” LP on Profound Lore Records. Behind God IS War we find the Lebanese American artist Mack Chami who co-wrote “Opium Den” with Crawl Of Time.

Formed in 2018, God IS War focusses on an excellent produced blend between noise and industrial adding extra bass on top. His work has been released on labels such as No Rent, Industrial Coast, Phage Tapes, and Deathbed Tapes. The project really took off in 2022 when both “I Have No Enemies, I Permit No Such Thing” (Federal Prisoner) and “Predation Perfected” (Closed Casket Activities) were released.

You can pre-order the album below.

<a href="https://godiswar.bandcamp.com/album/boogeyeman-inc">Boogeyeman Inc. by GOD IS WAR</a>

In 2023, God IS War/Andy Nolan released the collaboration album “The Hunt” (Closed Casket Activities) including more dub and hip-hop influences then on previous releases, including even a full hip-hop track with Toronto-based rapper New Villain.

Below is another album track to check out.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

