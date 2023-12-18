Glis Returns with 20th Anniversary Single, 'sunrise Forever'

It’s been 20 years since the American synthpop/EBM band Glis, aka Shaun Frandsen, debuted on Alfa-Matrix with the “Balance” album. Glis was one of the 10 first bands that signed to then very young Belgian label.

20 years later Glis returns revisiting “Sunrise”, a single which was a major club hit back upon its release. The track comes in a brand new enhanced v3.0 mix, and is backed by what you can call a showcase of the evolutionary history of the track throughout the years, including two instrumental versions.

The release is out now on Bandcamp with other platforms to follow in the next weeks.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/sunrise-forever-ep">Sunrise Forever EP by GLIS</a>

About Glis

Seattle-based Glis was formed by Shaun Frandsen and Andrea Ashdown. They signed to Alfa Matrix after the release of their first album, “Extract”, in 2002. Andrea left after their second album and Shaun continued Glis as a solo project, working with a range of contributors.

The project is characterized by its blend of futurepop—a genre that combines elements of electronic body music (EBM), synthpop, and trance—with other electronic influences.

“Nemesis”, released in 2005 and featuring Jean-Luc De Meyer on guest vocals, saw the act change from poppy EBM to a darker, more industrial-influenced sound.

While Glis’s sound has been compared to other notable acts in the futurepop and EBM genres, Frandsen has managed to carve out a unique niche for the project with his distinctive approach to songwriting and production. Over the years, Glis has released several albums and EPs on Alfa Matrix.

Glis discography

Albums

Extract – 2001 (A.D.S.R. Musicwerks) Equilibrium – 2003 (Alfa Matrix) Balance – 2003 (Alfa Matrix / A.D.S.R. Musicwerks) Nemesis – 2005 (Alfa Matrix) 2001-2008 A Shot And A Bassline – 2008 (Alfa Matrix) Phoenix – 2013 (Alfa Matrix)

Singles & EPs