Gleaming – We Dissolve (EP – Gleaming)

Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Gleaming is an Austin (Texas, USA) based project which released a few singles thus far. “We Dissolve” features five songs.

Content: This work is definitely driven by good-old Electro-Wave influences. The composition isn’t sophisticated but efficient through simple tunes and retro-strings. I also noticed a more EBM driven bass line in one of the tracks. The vocals are half spoken – half sung.

+ + + : Gleaming is a cool discovery dealing with a simple but efficient sound approach. Both debut songs are cool exponents carried by dark bass lines and efficient, vintage sounding string parts. I think this is the kind of project that might be signed to Negative Gain Productions or at least it will catch the attention of the fans of this label.

– – – : The work is maybe missing a little extra like a more explicit melody line or a club mix by Rob Dust.

Conclusion: This is a project I want to keep an eye on; great Electro-Pop with a personal touch.

Best songs: “The Voyager”, “Run Faster”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/gleaming.atx