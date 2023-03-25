Gleaming – We Dissolve (EP – Gleaming)
Genre/Influences: Wave-Pop.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Gleaming is an Austin (Texas, USA) based project which released a few singles thus far. “We Dissolve” features five songs.
Content: This work is definitely driven by good-old Electro-Wave influences. The composition isn’t sophisticated but efficient through simple tunes and retro-strings. I also noticed a more EBM driven bass line in one of the tracks. The vocals are half spoken – half sung.
+ + + : Gleaming is a cool discovery dealing with a simple but efficient sound approach. Both debut songs are cool exponents carried by dark bass lines and efficient, vintage sounding string parts. I think this is the kind of project that might be signed to Negative Gain Productions or at least it will catch the attention of the fans of this label.
– – – : The work is maybe missing a little extra like a more explicit melody line or a club mix by Rob Dust.
Conclusion: This is a project I want to keep an eye on; great Electro-Pop with a personal touch.
Best songs: “The Voyager”, “Run Faster”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/gleaming.atx
