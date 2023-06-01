Ginger Snap5 revamps the Ukranian beast on new version of 2020 album ‘The Beasts Came To The Town’

“The Beasts Came To The Town”, the 2020 album by the Ukranian electronic act Ginger Snap 5, is now available in a totally revamped version under the “The Beasts Came To The Town (RevAMPed)” title. It is not just a remastered version, this is a totally reworked version of the album.

Behind Ginger Snap5 we find Odesa based musician Romeo Soroka who combines a hybrid of dense electronic music, breakbeat, and upbeat with industrial. Below is a teaser for the all new version.

We also advise you to compare both versions. Below is the all new revamped version.

<a href="https://gingersnap5.bandcamp.com/album/the-beasts-came-to-the-town-revamped">The Beasts Came To The Town (RevAMPed) by Ginger Snap5</a>

This is the original 2020 release, the deluxe 14-track version that is.

<a href="https://gingersnap5.bandcamp.com/album/the-beasts-came-to-the-town-deluxe">The Beasts Came To The Town (Deluxe) by Ginger Snap5</a>

About Ginger Snap5

Ginger Snap5 was established in 2004 when Roman Soroka, after leaving his previous band, decided to shift his musical direction towards electronic music. In a span of three months, the project produced two singles, including “Hunting 4 (Child Mix)”. The track quickly gained attention among local DJs at Kyiv gothic parties, and Gothic.com.ua even hailed it as the “discovery of the year”. Over the next two years, Ginger Snap5 embarked on remixing various bands’ works, and in 2006, Roman met Johan Van Roy, who invited the project to contribute to the Noise Terror Productions compilation.

In 2007, the release of “Noise Terror 2 – World Wide Electronics” featured Ginger Snap5’s track titled “Feel My Rhythm”. This led to further appearances on compilation albums. Then, in 2013, Ginger Snap5 caught the attention of the SkyQode label, resulting in the official label debut single, “Break Me Down”, followed by the album “Snapped By You” in the autumn of the same year. However, the release of the second full-length album, “Against The Days”, via Dependent in 2017, proved to be a disappointment for various reasons. Consequently, Roman decided to alter his musical direction and parted ways with Dependent in 2018.

Throughout 2018, Ginger Snap5 embarked on exploratory ventures into different musical styles. In 2019, the project released “Insert Coin To Begin” purely for enjoyment. Continuing to experiment with musical directions in 2020, Ginger Snap5 unveiled a third album, “The Beasts Came To The Town”. Two years later, Ginger Snap5 released a fourth album, “Make me Bad”. That same year the project also appeared on the charity compilation “Electronic Resistance” from Side-Line.

Roman, dissatisfied with the sound of the previous album, decides to rectify it. Thus, the project transformed the remastering process into a comprehensive remake, leading to the release of an overhauled version of the album titled “The Beasts Came To The Town” in 2023.