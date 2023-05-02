Ghent (BE) based post-punkers Korinthians premiere video new single, ‘No Future’, on Side-Line ahead of new album ‘A Major Walk’

Following their 2019 album “Chaos/Control” (of which our reviewer said it was a true earworm), Korinthians, the Ghent-based post-punk band, are set to release the sequel, “A Major Walk” on 25th May. But ahead of that album you already get the new single “No Future”, the follow-up to the first single “Well”.

You can check out “No Future” below.

The band asked various people to write a short story around songs featured on the new album, and this what Danny Quetin penned about “No Future” called “A Future”:

Young adolescents we were, in the late 1970s, early 1980s. Budding adolescence. Rebellion. Well, we tried that anyway. Though we didn’t quite know against whom or what. It was a time when we still had all our hair, which we let stand up in spikes with liters of gel. We would shout ‘No Future’, if not only because a certain English group did so, loudly, on an album called ‘Never Mind The Bollocks’. (And which later also turned out to be just a scam) Later, yes. Because the future did appear to exist. And was it good? Not necessarily, no. Just as the past hadn’t always been satisfactory. Yes, rebellion is still possible, and with plenty of reasons for it, too. But the yoke of puberty, that we left behind some decades ago. It is now stored in a record cabinet, where bands of our youth are fighting their battles among themselves, against society and especially against their political leaders. Capital A with a circle around it, that was the signature of the time. ‘No Future’ the cry of the struggle. Time, it turns out, is relative. The future becomes the past in a heartbeat. That’s how fleeting times are. What you read is the present, just for a second. Upon second reading, it is already the past. The clock is ticking mercilessly. But if some big bang says ‘enough with this’ and seconds no longer exist, only then will time come to an end, will the future no longer have foresight. Future becomes no future. The end of time as the final destination. Credit where credit is due.

The album “A Major Walk” is due on 25th May, recorded, mixed, and mastered by Koenraad Foesters at Studio Jupiter.

The quartet first released an EP called Olympus in 2016. However, it was their debut album, Chaos/Control (2019), that propelled the band onto festival stages such as Sinner’s Day, Dark Skies Over Witten (Germany), Porta Nigra Festival, Into The Dark, Zeeheldenfestival (Netherlands), Platzhirsch (Germany), and Corrosion (UK). Korinthians have been the supporting act for international bands like Traitrs (Canada), She Wants Revenge (USA), and The Sheila Divine (USA). After a mini-tour in Germany, the band also embarked on a UK tour in March 2023.

Videos