German synth-pop band Reichsfeind releases free download single ‘The Beauty of Blur’ via Bandcamp

bernard May 19, 2023 0
German synth-pop band Reichsfeind releases free download single 'The Beauty of Blur'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

German synth-pop band Reichsfeind has released a new free download single, “The Beauty of Blur”. The track is a rework of a song from the project’s second album, “Chasm Walk”, which was launched on November 22, 2019. “The Beauty of Blur” can be streamed and downloaded in various formats including a high quality download from Bandcamp.

On “The Beauty of Blur” Timo Revna is joined by Ginny on vocals. You can download it for free via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page.

Reichsfeind returns with 6-track EP'This' feat. Remixes by VDOC and Amnistia
Related newsReichsfeind returns with 6-track EP 'This' feat. Remixes by VDOC and Amnistia

Here’s what our editor Eldrina Mitch says about this new single: “‘The Beauty of Blur’ is a testament to Reichsfeind’s continued growth and potential. It is a track that manages to stand out, not only in their discography, but also in the broader synth-pop landscape. With this track, Reichsfeind continues to showcase their depth and versatility, proving once again that they are well-versed in their craft. This is a project that has much to offer to the synth-pop genre in the future.”

Founded in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2011, Reichsfeind is signed to the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Before “The Beauty of Blur”, they released an EP in September 2022 and their album “Darken” in May 2022. Other releases include the “Persona” EP in October 2020, and their debut album “Living In Space” in November 2017.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP 'Final Way'

Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP ‘Final Way’

Eldrina Mich May 19, 2023 0
SpankTheNun premiere video for 'Chrome (Extize Remix)'

SpankTheNun premiere video for ‘Chrome (Extize Remix)’

bernard May 19, 2023 0
Attrition releases live album 'Live in the Cage. 07.02.23'

Attrition releases live album ‘Live in the Cage. 07.02.23’

bernard May 17, 2023 0

You may have missed

Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP 'Final Way'

Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP ‘Final Way’

Eldrina Mich May 19, 2023 0
German synth-pop band Reichsfeind releases free download single 'The Beauty of Blur'

German synth-pop band Reichsfeind releases free download single ‘The Beauty of Blur’ via Bandcamp

bernard May 19, 2023 0
SpankTheNun premiere video for 'Chrome (Extize Remix)'

SpankTheNun premiere video for ‘Chrome (Extize Remix)’

bernard May 19, 2023 0
Attrition releases live album 'Live in the Cage. 07.02.23'

Attrition releases live album ‘Live in the Cage. 07.02.23’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
New Body-Banden single expected in a few weeks; 'Beers, Boots and Bones'

New Body-Banden single expected in a few weeks; ‘Beers, Boots and Bones’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights