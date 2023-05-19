German synth-pop band Reichsfeind releases free download single ‘The Beauty of Blur’ via Bandcamp

German synth-pop band Reichsfeind has released a new free download single, “The Beauty of Blur”. The track is a rework of a song from the project’s second album, “Chasm Walk”, which was launched on November 22, 2019. “The Beauty of Blur” can be streamed and downloaded in various formats including a high quality download from Bandcamp.

On “The Beauty of Blur” Timo Revna is joined by Ginny on vocals. You can download it for free via the Alfa Matrix Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/track/the-beauty-of-blur">The Beauty Of Blur by REICHSFEIND</a>

Here’s what our editor Eldrina Mitch says about this new single: “‘The Beauty of Blur’ is a testament to Reichsfeind’s continued growth and potential. It is a track that manages to stand out, not only in their discography, but also in the broader synth-pop landscape. With this track, Reichsfeind continues to showcase their depth and versatility, proving once again that they are well-versed in their craft. This is a project that has much to offer to the synth-pop genre in the future.”

Founded in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2011, Reichsfeind is signed to the Belgian label Alfa Matrix. Before “The Beauty of Blur”, they released an EP in September 2022 and their album “Darken” in May 2022. Other releases include the “Persona” EP in October 2020, and their debut album “Living In Space” in November 2017.