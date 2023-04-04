German synth pop act Neon Space Men lands ‘Twisted mind’ on April 13th including cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Leave in silence’

The German synth pop act Neon Space Men, which formed in 2022, are back with a new single, “Twisted mind”. Also included is the band’s cover of “Leave in silence”. Based in Leipzig, Hanover and Stuttgart the band consists of Jochen (vocals), Uwe (drums, backing voices) and Oliver (keys).

The remixes for “Twisted mind” are from Rob Dust and Merry Chicklit and the video contains material from the band’s first live gig.

KT Habel mixed “Follow me”, the last single, and Synthheaven made the video for that track.

The new EP is the follow-up of their first single “Follow me” released last year which also included a cover version of Kate Bush’ “Running up that hill”.

Here’s already the video for the previous single to get an idea how the band sounds like.