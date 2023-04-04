German synth pop act Neon Space Men lands ‘Twisted mind’ on April 13th including cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Leave in silence’
The German synth pop act Neon Space Men, which formed in 2022, are back with a new single, “Twisted mind”. Also included is the band’s cover of “Leave in silence”. Based in Leipzig, Hanover and Stuttgart the band consists of Jochen (vocals), Uwe (drums, backing voices) and Oliver (keys).
The remixes for “Twisted mind” are from Rob Dust and Merry Chicklit and the video contains material from the band’s first live gig.
KT Habel mixed “Follow me”, the last single, and Synthheaven made the video for that track.
The new EP is the follow-up of their first single “Follow me” released last year which also included a cover version of Kate Bush’ “Running up that hill”.
Here’s already the video for the previous single to get an idea how the band sounds like.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.