German synth pop act Meersein launches all new single & video for ‘Her Slave’ featuring post-punk act Corlyx
German synthpop artist Meersein and post-punk/darkwave band Corlyx have released a new song titled “Her Slave”. Musically the track combines the sounds of the 80s with modern effects and the (excellent!) track has both Meersein and Corlyx’ Caitlin Stokes on vocals.
Meersein explains: “The song delves into the concept of being dependent on someone else to the point where you ‘enslave’ yourself. It captures the essence of how one can feel so attracted to someone that they forget about things that were once important to them. It speaks of the loss of control and the sense of being trapped in a cycle of dependency. The lyrics paint a picture of a person who has become a slave to their lover’s whims and desires, unable to break free from the chains of their infatuation.”
You can watch the video for the track below.
