German post-punk / electro rock duo Para Lia reveal new single ‘Sunchild’, previewing new album

The post-punk / electro rock duo Para Lia has announced they have signed to Berlin-based About Us Records for the release of their new album “In Clash With The Zeitgeist”, due out on August 25. To mark this transition towards their third record, they present “Sunchild”, the lead track from their new album.

Both members, René Methner (all instruments and vocals) and Cindy Methner (backing vocals), were raised in the eastern part of a divided Germany. Now based in Cottbus (near Berlin), Para Lia’s music is influenced by the rhythms and tones of ‘90s alt-rock and the synth density of ‘80s darkwave. Their own sound blends melodic guitars, along with lead guitar and synths.

Their new album “In Clash With The Zeitgeist” was self-recorded and produced at their home studio, and then mastered by Thommy Hein (Die Ärzte, Nina Hagen, Udo Lindenberg). The album features appearances by US keyboardist Fady Haddad, who was involved in Para Lia’s previous record, as well as two artists from the Staatstheater Cottbus – Christian Georgi on electric piano and baritone Andreas Jäpel on vocals.

Here’s the band’s newest single.