German post-punk band Days of Sorrow releases all new video for ‘Firestar’

The Dortmund (Germany) based post-punk band Days of Sorrow has released a new video and single for the track “Firestar”.

“Firestar” is an audio visual experiment, ripped from the new album “Soulmate Sister” and it was done through the creative processing of the track and its lyrics, using Al fusioned ‘with human flesh’.

Firestar explains: “Though created by the 80s group, Firestar evokes contemporary feelings and the chaotic journey of one aiming for their dream, on a path which is forever intertwined with grey clouds of melancholy but also with rhythmic energy. Therefore, this song is a tribute to hearts that bleed inside out for their darkest desires, on an universal track to the state of nirvana.”

Days of Sorrow will be releasing new tracks during the next months and are preparing for their upcoming shows.

The video’s Al and digital creation was executed by Alvaro Donquiles while it was produced by Silvia Pompieru and Alvaro Donquiles.

Here’ sthe video for “Firestar”.