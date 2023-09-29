New Stahlmann EP ‘Addendum’ revives German Neue Deutsche Härte
The German Neue Deutsche Härte band Stahlmann has returned with a new EP titled “Addendum.” This extended play offers a mix of alternative metal, industrial music, new wave, and techno, all set to German lyrics. A standout single from the EP is “1000 Gründe” (1000 Reasons), which delves into themes of past love, mortality, and lingering memories.
The band’s lead singer, Mart, sums up the essence of the song, stating: “Memories often come back to haunt us, particularly those of loved ones, sometimes even beyond their passing. There are a thousand reasons to both doubt and hope, as well as to accompany the one we love into eternity.”
Here are a few concertdates as wel if you want to see the band live at work.
- 29.09. Der Cult, Nuremberg
- 12.10. Factory Magdeburg, Magdeburg
- 13.10. Rider’s Cafe, Lübeck
- 20.10. Outbaix, Übach-Palenberg
- 21.10. Kammgarn, Kaiserslautern
- 03.11. MS Connexion, Mannheim
- 04.11. Live Club Barmen, Wuppertal
