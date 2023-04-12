German electropop act Melotron returns with all new single feat. In Strict Confidence: ‘Null’

German electropop sensation Melotron is back with a brand new single, “Null,” from their forthcoming album “Dynamika,” set for release later this year. For this single, Melotron collaborated with In Strict Confidence.

“Dynamika” serves as the follow-up to their 2018 album “Für Alle.” German fans should note that a record pre-release concert is scheduled for May 20th at LIDO in Berlin. Visit Melotron’s official website for ticket information.

The music video for “Null” can be viewed here, it was direct by Dennis Ostermann:

The lyrics of the song address themes of societal apathy, materialism, and escapism. They describe a world where people are focused on trivial pursuits like home shopping and online quizzes, ignoring significant issues like justice and the well-being of others. The song further critiques the mindset of “it can’t be what’s not allowed,” encouraging people to continue playing along and being obedient while the world turns a blind eye to problems. The chorus, “Stellt die Uhren auf Null” (Set the clocks to zero), could be interpreted as a call for a fresh start or a reset, acknowledging the need for change in society’s priorities and values. Additionally, the lyrics touch upon the consequences of excessive consumption as a response to life’s frustrations and everyday stress. They highlight the superficiality of luxurious lifestyles, with cosmetic enhancements and tattoos, ultimately emphasising that everyone dies alone despite such appearances.

Melotron will be performing live at the following venues:

30th April: Halle / Saale (EASTEND – Die Pop & Wave Nacht)

20th May: Berlin (LIDO)

6th-8th July: Vänersborg (SE) (Subkult Festivalen)

12th-13th August: Hildesheim (M’era Luna Festival)

About Melotron

Melotron was established in 1995 by founding members Andy Krüger (vocals/composition), Edgar Slatnow (synthesizer/lyrics), and Kay Hildebrandt (synthesizer/production). They initially went by the name The Vermin but changed it to Melotron with the release of their debut single “Dein Meister” in 1998.

Since their debut album “Mörderwerk,” they have worked with indie and techno producer Olaf Wollschläger at the Weltherren Studios in Buir (Kerpen). In 2006 however the band decided to explore new production avenues and started collaborating with Dirk Riegner alongside Olaf Wollschläger.

A interesting moment in the band’s further career was when Melotron represented their state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern in the Bundesvision Song Contest with their song “Das Herz”. The track instantly entered the German mainstream charts.

Since 2007 the band has only sporadically released a new album, “Werkschau” in 2014 and “Für Alle” in 2018.