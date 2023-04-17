German electropop act Final Selection returns with 4th album, ‘Siren’s Call’, after 15 years of silence

Out via Infacted is the all new album by the German electropop act Final Selection. “Siren’s Call” is the band’s 4th album, and the first one since “Clockworks” from 2008. A first single (“Beyond my Dreams”) and official video was released some weeks ago. “Siren’s Call” features eleven tracks.

The video itself was made by Alain De Grox for Synth Heaven and contains excerpts from the CGI 3D Animated Short “One More Page” by Jay Stewart, Sam Osborne, Gary Pogue, Matthew A Cooper & Nicholas Deary (Northumbria University, Newcastle).

Final Selection was established in 1993 by Mario Tews (keyboards) and Riccardo Schult (vocals), featuring English lyrics. The band’s initial demo tapes were released between 1993 and 1996. In the past the band has received quite some favorable reviews from Side-line magazine.

