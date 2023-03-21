German electropop act Beborn Beton have a new album out: ‘Darkness Falls Again’

(Photo by Chris Ruiz) Out now via Dependent Records is the all new album by the German electropop act Beborn Beton. “Darkness Falls Again” offers a mix of 80s synthpop with a touch of 90s electronic influences.

Through the song lyrics the band addresses contemporary political struggles and cultural conflicts through their lyrics. They voice opposition to efforts that undermine women’s rights and challenge those who seek to limit expressions of love, gender, and sexuality. The group also criticizes racism, demagoguery, hate speech, and environmental destruction for personal gain.

The German electropop act Beborn Beton was founded by vocalist Stefan Netschio, keyboard player and drummer Stefan Tillmann, and keyboard player Michael Wagner in 1989. Their first signs of life were three self-released works, “Pyre” (1989), “Scythe” (1991), and “Die Stahlbetontour” (1992) that came out on tape. Following their first two regular albums “Tybalt” (1993) and “Concrete Ground” (1994), Beborn Beton found a label-home at Strange Ways Records where they joined renowned acts such as Wolfsheim and De/Vision. In 1996 they released the full-length “Nightfall”, followed by “Truth” in 1997, “Fake” (1999) and “Rückkehr zum Eisplaneten” (2000). Add to this the exclusive US release of a best-of double-album entitled “Tales from Another World” in 2002, which was followed by extensive touring in North America with Apoptygma Berzerk the same year. But after the release of “Tales from Another World” (2002) and the associated touring, the band went on an extended hiatus.

It took 13 long years, until the trio returned with a new album on Dependent Recordings: “A Worthy Compensation” (2015). 8 years later we now have “Darkness Falls Again”.

Check the full release below.