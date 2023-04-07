German electronic rock act Jesus On Extasy makes its comeback with the single ‘Wide Awake’

Jesus on Extasy (abbreviated “JoE”) is an electronic rock band from Essen, Germany. The project was formed in 2005 by Dorian Deveraux and Chai Deveraux offering a musical style which can best be described as a hybrid of rock and metal elements and electronic music. Their last album was the 2011 released “The Clock” and by 2014 the duo broke up.

They now make their comback with the single “Wide Awake” which is available on the official Jesus On Extasy’s Bandcamp page from today, April 7, on. Streaming services will follow on May 1.

Dorian Deveraux: “It’s our first musical sign of life in almost 12 years and we’re back to the roots with me and Chai being the core of the band again. The pause was necessary for self-discovery and establishing our future direction.3 And Chai Deveraux adds: “The band’s new approach is harder, uncompromising, and authentic.”

In early 2020, the Deveraux duo already decided to revive the band. However, the pandemic presented challenges, making live shows impossible and studio meetings difficult. Dorian: “I experienced a period of isolation, which influenced the lyrics of our new material, addressing themes of isolation and depression. Songs like ‘Wide Awake’, ‘The End of Everything’ and ‘Days Gone By’ serve as a diary and therapeutic outlet. The contrast to the band’s earlier works is stark, with nihilism and despair replacing heartbreak themes, often accompanied by fleeting hope.”

For 2023, the band aims to release new music and return to the stage.

Here’s the offical video.