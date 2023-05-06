German duo Toxsyck unleashes new single ‘Death Wish’ on FiXT

bernard May 6, 2023 0
German duo Toxsyck unleashes new single 'Death Wish' on FiXT
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The German electronic duo Toxsyck has released a new single, “Death Wish”, through the US-based record label FiXT. The track is characterized by heavy industrial guitars and distorted rhythms. Toxsyck, a dubstep and mid-tempo producer duo from Germany, first emerged on the scene in 2021. Their music features a fusion of heavy bass, glitching synthesizers, and melodic synthwave chords. The duo’s futuristic and extravagant outfits and photos, associated with Techwear culture, have become popular content on Instagram.

“Death Wish” is one of Toxsyck’s first songs to blend mid-tempo with drum and bass elements. The duo describes the cyberpunk-esque vocals as drawing listeners into a soundscape where “you’re losing the traction in time and space while the hard-hitting drops let your whole body shiver.”

“Death Wish” can now be streamed on all platforms through FiXT, a label founded in 2006 by Klayton, known for his work with Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust, and FreqGen. You can watch the “Death Wish” video below.

More videos from Toxsyck can be found below:

Techwear: A Brief Overview

Techwear is a fashion style that marries functionality with style and aesthetics. This clothing features pockets, lockers, clasps, straps, and other practical accessories. Techwear is designed with special materials that offer breathability, freedom of movement, water resistance, and comfort.

Originating from the work of Errolson Hugh and Michaela Sachenbacher, the founders of Munich-based label Acronym, techwear gained traction when Hugh collaborated with Nike to relaunch their outerwear sub-brand ACG. Techwear’s aesthetics are influenced by the Karasu Zoku subculture, the Japanese Mode movement, and innovations from industrial, scientific, and military apparel.

While techwear does not have a clearly defined philosophy, its enthusiasts often share interests in cyberpunk media, futurism, climate change resilience, ecology, A.I, transhumanism, and the surveillance state. The techwear community aims to shift from a trend-driven culture to one that values durability, reuse, and repair. The monochromatic color palette, emphasis on high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and relatively high cost reflect this commitment.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Dark synth-pop act CARV.R launches all new single, 'Deflect', feat. Mari Kattman

Dark synth-pop act CARV.R launches all new single, ‘Deflect’, feat. Mari Kattman

bernard May 6, 2023 0
BlakLight return with instrumental album 'tHE pADDED rOOM' on May 12th

BlakLight return with instrumental album ‘tHE pADDED rOOM’ on May 12th

bernard May 6, 2023 0
Crowdfunding campaign launched to support medical bills Cyanotic's Sean Payne who was involved in a tragic car crash

Cyanotic’s Sean Payne involved in a tragic car crash – Crowdfunding campaign launched to support medical bills

bernard May 6, 2023 0

You may have missed

Dark synth-pop act CARV.R launches all new single, 'Deflect', feat. Mari Kattman

Dark synth-pop act CARV.R launches all new single, ‘Deflect’, feat. Mari Kattman

bernard May 6, 2023 0
German duo Toxsyck unleashes new single 'Death Wish' on FiXT

German duo Toxsyck unleashes new single ‘Death Wish’ on FiXT

bernard May 6, 2023 0
BlakLight return with instrumental album 'tHE pADDED rOOM' on May 12th

BlakLight return with instrumental album ‘tHE pADDED rOOM’ on May 12th

bernard May 6, 2023 0
Crowdfunding campaign launched to support medical bills Cyanotic's Sean Payne who was involved in a tragic car crash

Cyanotic’s Sean Payne involved in a tragic car crash – Crowdfunding campaign launched to support medical bills

bernard May 6, 2023 0
Ex-members of Dance Or Die release free single via Bandcamp under Darkness On Demand moniker

Ex-members of Dance Or Die release free single via Bandcamp under Darkness On Demand moniker

Eldrina Mich May 5, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights