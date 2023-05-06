German duo Toxsyck unleashes new single ‘Death Wish’ on FiXT

The German electronic duo Toxsyck has released a new single, “Death Wish”, through the US-based record label FiXT. The track is characterized by heavy industrial guitars and distorted rhythms. Toxsyck, a dubstep and mid-tempo producer duo from Germany, first emerged on the scene in 2021. Their music features a fusion of heavy bass, glitching synthesizers, and melodic synthwave chords. The duo’s futuristic and extravagant outfits and photos, associated with Techwear culture, have become popular content on Instagram.

“Death Wish” is one of Toxsyck’s first songs to blend mid-tempo with drum and bass elements. The duo describes the cyberpunk-esque vocals as drawing listeners into a soundscape where “you’re losing the traction in time and space while the hard-hitting drops let your whole body shiver.”

“Death Wish” can now be streamed on all platforms through FiXT, a label founded in 2006 by Klayton, known for his work with Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust, and FreqGen. You can watch the “Death Wish” video below.

More videos from Toxsyck can be found below:

Techwear: A Brief Overview

Techwear is a fashion style that marries functionality with style and aesthetics. This clothing features pockets, lockers, clasps, straps, and other practical accessories. Techwear is designed with special materials that offer breathability, freedom of movement, water resistance, and comfort.

Originating from the work of Errolson Hugh and Michaela Sachenbacher, the founders of Munich-based label Acronym, techwear gained traction when Hugh collaborated with Nike to relaunch their outerwear sub-brand ACG. Techwear’s aesthetics are influenced by the Karasu Zoku subculture, the Japanese Mode movement, and innovations from industrial, scientific, and military apparel.

While techwear does not have a clearly defined philosophy, its enthusiasts often share interests in cyberpunk media, futurism, climate change resilience, ecology, A.I, transhumanism, and the surveillance state. The techwear community aims to shift from a trend-driven culture to one that values durability, reuse, and repair. The monochromatic color palette, emphasis on high-quality materials and craftsmanship, and relatively high cost reflect this commitment.