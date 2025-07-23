Why Experts Think the GENIUS Act Could Lead to the Next Global Financial Crisis

On June 17, the U.S. Senate approved the GENIUS Act, a landmark effort to bring stablecoins under federal oversight. While champions of digital assets hailed the measure as a major step forward, many analysts warn its complex framework could unexpectedly trigger the next global financial meltdown.

To see why analysts believe the GENIUS Act may have just dealt a dangerous hand, let’s examine its most contentious provisions.

What the GENIUS Act Seeks to Solve

Cryptocurrencies were created to function outside traditional financial controls, meaning their value is determined by the market naturally and not by people with black suits in Washington, D.C.

But as the digital asset market expanded, their price swings became legendary. In response, stablecoins appeared, tokens pegged 1:1 to the dollar or other stable assets, promising a steadier and more legit alternative.

Yet even these “stable” digital tokens have faltered, unmooring from their intended value and rattling investors. Today, trading digital tokens can feel less like investing and more like placing bets at a casino, where the outcome is quite unpredictable, mostly depending on luck. Just like the result of a single slot spin or roulette wheel is random, stablecoins are starting to feel that way, even though they are supposed to remain “stable” for investors.

To restore confidence in the market, the GENIUS Act introduces a series of guardrails for stablecoin issuers. It requires a full one-to-one backing of tokens with high-quality liquid assets held at regulated custodians, and mandates quarterly, independent audits to verify those reserves.

The law also guarantees holders the right to redeem coins at face value on demand, while empowering federal agencies, like the SEC and Federal Reserve, to enforce compliance and swiftly address any shortfalls. By codifying transparency, redemption rights, and robust oversight, the Act aims to curb run-on-the-bank scenarios and rein in the risk dynamics of today’s token trading.

How Can the GENIUS Act Trigger the Next Global Financial Crisis?

Although the GENIUS Act aims to stabilize digital tokens, experts warn it could sow the seeds of a broader collapse. Below are a few provisions in the GENIUS Act that provoke such opinions:

Reserve Concentration

Insisting that stablecoins should be backed exclusively with quality assets, such as U.S. Treasuries or top-rated commercial paper, translates into vast sums invested in a narrow slice of the debt market. If issuers collectively hold trillions in the same instruments, any hiccup in that market can ripple back through the crypto world.

Fire-Sale Liquidations

Imagine a sudden shock in traditional bond markets, a rate spike or credit scare, forcing issuers to sell off their reserves at steep discounts. Those fire-sale prices would not only hammer stablecoin sponsors but could also drag down the broader financial system as banks, funds, and other holders take losses on the same assets.

False Sense of Security

Redemption guarantees and strict audit rules may lull investors into thinking stablecoins are risk-free. That complacency can fuel heavier trading volumes and speculative bets, inflating new bubbles in secondary crypto products that rely on stablecoin liquidity.

Digital-Run Dynamics

If multiple stablecoins begin to wobble, losing their dollar peg at once, token holders will rush to redeem before reserves run dry. Such simultaneous withdrawals could swamp blockchain networks and payment systems, grinding digital markets to a halt.

Cross-Border Contagion

Stablecoins are global by design. A crisis sparked in U.S. regulated tokens could cascade overseas, infecting emerging-market banks, fintech platforms, and international payment corridors, and turning a crypto meltdown into a true worldwide crisis.

Regulation Could Lead to Market Fragmentation

The GENIUS Act aims to tighten rules for U.S. stablecoin issuers. However, it may inadvertently encourage projects to relocate or re-engineer their tokens outside American jurisdiction.

Firms seeking fewer constraints could launch “shadow” stablecoins in regions with looser or undefined rules, siphoning liquidity away from compliant tokens. This fragmentation of supply creates parallel markets where some coins operate under strict guardrails while others trade with minimal oversight, undermining the very stability the Act aims to impose.

By setting a high compliance bar at home without fostering global coordination, the GENIUS Act risks pushing trading activities offshore and splintering the market. Instead of channeling stablecoin volume into safe, audited vehicles, the Act may simply shift the risk to jurisdictions with more flexible rules, increasing the odds of a cross-border event igniting a financial firestorm.

Moving Forward: Balancing Innovation and Stability

Acknowledging these dangers, policymakers and industry leaders are already discussing complementary measures. One proposal calls for an international “Stablecoin Accord,” modeled on existing banking standards, to harmonize requirements, including reserve definitions, audit frequency, and redemption rules across major markets. As a result, this will help contain systemic risk within a unified framework.

On the tech side, developers are exploring on-chain transparency tools. These are essentially public dashboards that track reserve allocations in real time. If widely adopted, these dashboards could empower users to verify backing assets at any moment, limiting surprise shortfalls.

Ultimately, the challenge is in striking a balance: preserving the promise of fast, borderless payments while preventing the “risk” dynamics that threaten to spill into traditional finance. As implementation of the GENIUS Act begins, stakeholders should be vigilant, with the goal of collaborating internationally, embracing transparency, and consistently stress-testing the system to avert the very crisis they seek to avoid.

