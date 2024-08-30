genCAB back with ‘Let It Rip’ EP ahead of new album

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

genCAB, the industrial-electro act led by David Dutton, has just released a new EP titled “Let It Rip”. “Let It Rip” serves as a precursor to their upcoming album “III I II (Third Eye Gemini)”, set for release on September 20, 2024, through Metropolis Records. The EP features three tracks: “Six Hits”, “Down Where We Belong”, and “Cancer Causes Life (Recycled)”.

For their new album the band has revisited and reworked some of the material from their 2008 debut album “II transMuter”. The EP is a teaser for the upcoming album, which will feature both these reworked classics and entirely new songs inspired by the re-recording process.

<a href="https://gencab.bandcamp.com/album/let-it-rip">LET IT RIP by genCAB</a>

About genCAB

Founded in 2006 by David Dutton, genCAB (Generation Cable) gained attention with its debut album, “II transMuter” (2008), which blended elements of electronic body music, synth-pop, and aggressive rock.

Despite the early success, genCAB was put on hiatus after the release of their debut album. During this time, Dutton and drummer Tim Van Horn kept busy, performing live with industrial act Aesthetic Perfection. After a long break, genCAB re-emerged in 2022 with the album “Thoughts Beyond Words”, followed by the EP “Everything You See Is Mine”. The band supported these releases with a US tour alongside Aesthetic Perfection.

In 2023, genCAB signed with Metropolis Records and released “Signature Flaws”, an album that delved into themes of mortality and self-reflection, and and album that introduced elements of shoegaze and post-hardcore.

