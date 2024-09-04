Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Irish musician and artist Gavin Friday (Virgin Prunes) is back with his first solo album in over a decade, “Ecce Homo”, set for release on October 25 via BMG. Produced by Dave Ball of Soft Cell and Michael Heffernan, this marks Friday’s first album since 2011’s “Catholic”. Along with the announcement, the title track is now available as a digital EP featuring two remixes and an instrumental version.

Friday, known for his role as the frontman of Virgin Prunes, has a career spanning four decades, collaborating with artists like U2, Sinead O’Connor, and Scott Walker. His work extends beyond music into visual arts and composing for films, earning Ivor Novello and Golden Globe nominations for “In The Name of The Father“.

“Ecce Homo” blends electronics and acoustic sounds, exploring themes of anger, independence, love, and loss. Friday describes the album as his “most honest, reflecting on personal and collective struggles.”

The album’s first single, the title track “Ecce Homo”, is a track confronting societal challenges. Accompanied by a video created entirely with AI, Friday calls it “a personal kick in the head and kiss on the cheek to a world gone very wrong.”

The album will be available digitally, on limited-edition vinyl, and as a deluxe CD featuring bonus tracks and remixes.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

