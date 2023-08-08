Galaxy Of Flesh – Galaxy Of Flesh Ost (Album – Ubocze Records)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial, EBM, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Galaxy Of flesh is a Polish project. This album is inspired by music video and commercial director Keith Schofield who posted ‘a series of images allegedly from David Cronenberg’s forgotten film, “Galaxy Of Flesh”. The production, which is a body horror set in a cosmic space, dates back to 1985. However, the picture was never made, and Schofield created the prepared frames using a program called Midjourney’. The album is a kind of Soundtrack to these images.
Content: I didn’t directly get the sensation listening to a Soundtrack although there are pure Cinematic elements running through the work. The tracks are instrumentals which cover a diversity of influences; from Industrial sounds to EBM sequences -even reminding me of early Front 242, to Minimal-Electronics and totally Experimental parts.
+ + + : Galaxy Of Flesh covers a wide and impressive range of influences which sometimes lead to surprising mixes like Industrial and Psychedelia. I like most of the tracks featuring Industrial sound treatments but also the EBM-driven “Cron” and the minimal-like “Anabiose”.
– – – : This is not the most approachable work although the diversity makes more accessible.
Conclusion: There’s an interesting concept hiding behind this production resulting in a modern Cinematic work.
Best songs: “Cron”, “Anabiose”, “Strange Mixture”, “Chase”.
Rate: 6½.
Label: www.uboczerec.pl
