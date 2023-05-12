Funker Vogt’s 8th longplayer ‘Blutzoll’ to be available again as a new 2CD collector’s edition
Funker Vogt’s 8th longplayer “Blutzoll” (October 2010) is available again as a new collector’s edition via Repo Records from June 2nd on. The double digipak contains all the tracks and bonus tracks of the original CD, as well as the maxi CD “Arising Hero”. As a special extra there are 3 previously unreleased, exclusive remixes. Everything was remastered personally by Funker Vogt mastermind Gerrit Thomas.
Check out “Arising Hero” (Faderhead remix) right below.
Here’s the tracklist.
Tracks CD1:
- Arising Hero
- Genozid
- The State Within
- Fire and Forget
- Robots
- Hold my Ground
- Terroristen
- Krieger
- My Innermost
- Bloodthirst
- Black Waters
- Arising Hero – Forgiven
- Arising Hero – Club Mix
- Arising Hero – Redemption
- Arising Hero – Revolution
- My Innermost – Loop Mix
Tracks CD2:
- Genozid (FGFC820 Remix)
- Arising Hero (rotersand rework)
- Fire and Forget (Remix by Dopestars Inc)
- The State Within (Vigilante Remix)
- Wake up
- Genozid (Goldremix by Eric Van Wonterghem)
- Arising Hero (Faderhead Remix)
- Fire and Forget (Die Krupps Remix)
- The State Within (Revolution Mix by Punto Omega)
- Urban War
- My Innermost (Noblesse Oblige Remix)
- Arising Hero (Factory mix by Komor Kommando)
- Fire and Forget (Mortiis Remix)
- From the Flames
- Terroristen (2021)
- My Innermost (Demoversion)
- Arising Hero (Minimix)
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.