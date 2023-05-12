Funker Vogt’s 8th longplayer ‘Blutzoll’ to be available again as a new 2CD collector’s edition

Funker Vogt's 8th longplayer 'Blutzoll' to be available again as a new 2CD collector's edition
Funker Vogt’s 8th longplayer “Blutzoll” (October 2010) is available again as a new collector’s edition via Repo Records from June 2nd on. The double digipak contains all the tracks and bonus tracks of the original CD, as well as the maxi CD “Arising Hero”. As a special extra there are 3 previously unreleased, exclusive remixes. Everything was remastered personally by Funker Vogt mastermind Gerrit Thomas.

Check out “Arising Hero” (Faderhead remix) right below.

Here’s the tracklist.

Tracks CD1:

  1. Arising Hero
  2. Genozid
  3. The State Within
  4. Fire and Forget
  5. Robots
  6. Hold my Ground
  7. Terroristen
  8. Krieger
  9. My Innermost
  10. Bloodthirst
  11. Black Waters
  12. Arising Hero – Forgiven
  13. Arising Hero – Club Mix
  14. Arising Hero – Redemption
  15. Arising Hero – Revolution
  16. My Innermost – Loop Mix

Tracks CD2:

  1. Genozid (FGFC820 Remix)
  2. Arising Hero (rotersand rework)
  3. Fire and Forget (Remix by Dopestars Inc)
  4. The State Within (Vigilante Remix)
  5. Wake up
  6. Genozid (Goldremix by Eric Van Wonterghem)
  7. Arising Hero (Faderhead Remix)
  8. Fire and Forget (Die Krupps Remix)
  9. The State Within (Revolution Mix by Punto Omega)
  10. Urban War
  11. My Innermost (Noblesse Oblige Remix)
  12. Arising Hero (Factory mix by Komor Kommando)
  13. Fire and Forget (Mortiis Remix)
  14. From the Flames
  15. Terroristen (2021)
  16. My Innermost (Demoversion)
  17. Arising Hero (Minimix)

