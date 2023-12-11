Funker Vogt returns with a brand new EP: ‘Death Seed’
After their album “Element 115” from 2021, Funker Vogt now returns with Bastian Polak (of Intent:Outtake fame) as their new singer. The first [limited] release from the upcoming album “Final Construct” is the all exclusive 5-tracks EP “Death Seed”. The EP will be out via Repo Records on February 22nd.
The EP contains two versions of the title track “Death Seed” as well as two exclusive new songs, “A Hundred Ways to die” and “Question their Answers”, the latter of which is included in two very different mixes.
The new album will be released on May 3, and will be available as double-CD and – for the first time ever for Funker Vogt – on Limited Vinyl and MC (Tape).
