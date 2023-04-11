Frontwoman of Swedish post-punk act, It’s For Us, debuts solo EP ‘Bloodline’ under the Viola Travels moniker

(Photo by Mayasa El-Mahmadi) Swedish singer-songwriter Camilla Karlsson, who gained fame as the frontwoman of post-punk band ‘It’s For Us,’ is embarking on a new musical journey with her solo project, Viola Travels. Originally hailing from Stockholm, Camilla now resides in Ludvika, a small village in Dalarna, where she has drawn inspiration for her upcoming EP, “Bloodline”. This solo debut marks a new chapter in her career as a songwriter, musician, and artist.

“Bloodline” comprises four songs that delve into the intricacies of life while celebrating its inherent beauty. The forthcoming EP, “Bloodline”, will be released via the Swedish label Novoton, with the lead single “Blonde Redhead” set to launch on April 21st.

Here is an interview with It’s For Us from 1999, featuring Camilla Karlsson and Jon Gredmark, the creative forces behind Stockholm’s It’s For Us. The band released their first album, “Come With Me,” in 2017 through Luxury Records. Their most recent work, “Stay,” dates back to 2019 and was released via Novoton, which will now also release her solo material.