Frontier Guards – Colony (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Ambient-Electro, IDM.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Czech artist Martin Pavlik strikes back with the seventh full length album of his sonic brainchild Frontier Guards. He got help from Patrick Lev (Cydonia 2056) while a female singer ‘Mia Bohemia’ sings on one track.

Content: “Colony” has been announced as a ‘new sound and concept’ and that’s true. You immediately notice a very explicit space-like sound atmosphere which is reminding me of Ambient pioneers but Frontier Guards also holds on its very own sound identity. So in the end you get a fascinating mix between Tangerine Dream and Clock DVA. Evasive passages have been driven by slow, sophisticated, rhythms while other passages are more into bombast and Industrial sound treatments featuring icy, menacing, elements. Both last tracks are remixes featuring one by Pyrroline.

+ + + : Seven is the final state of accomplishment in alchemy… and this is exactly how I would define the seventh album by Frontier Guards. I’ve always supported this project from the very first work and each new album revealed new discoveries. But I now get the feeling the project’s Pandora’s box has been really opened, creating new sonic paths while holding on to the intelligent Electronics from the past. A deeply, astral, sonic travel created by outstanding sound treatments and arrangements mixing bombast and refinement. The way the composition has been accomplished makes me think of an imaginary sonic surgery; meticulous and precise.

– – – : Both remixes are great but just a level below the original tracks; no reason to complaining!

Conclusion: Frontier Guards has already accomplished great works but “Colony” might be considered as one of the absolute references. It’s just a pity this project never got more recognition!

Best songs: “Moon Landing”, “Phobos”, “Space Race”, “Cydonia 2056”, “Artefact”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.frontierguards.eu / www.facebook.com/frontierguardscz

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578