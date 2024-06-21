Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The Los Angeles-based dark electro trio, Frontal Boundary, have just released their new single, “Without a Chance” via Re:Mission Entertainment. The single is available from Bandcamp and on all major digital platforms, and features exclusive remixes by C-Lekktor and Clockwork Echo.

“‘Without a Chance’ is a song about the constant effort of failing over and over but pushing forward to try and overcome those hurdles,” explains the band. “Sometimes we have to fight and do what we can to accomplish those goals but sometimes end up failing. But Without a Chance… we would never know what we are capable of.”

The release of “Without a Chance” marks the third single from Frontal Boundary’s forthcoming full-length album, “Shutting Down”.

<a href="https://remissionentertainment.bandcamp.com/album/without-a-chance">Without a Chance by Frontal Boundary</a>

