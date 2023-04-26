French, Paris-based, post-gothic act Alien Mekanik back with 2nd album, ‘La Colere De Dieu’

(Photo by Tarik Essamamni) Paris-based French post-gothic group Alien Mekanik has launched their second album titled “La Colere De Dieu”. Alien Mekanik’s new album is accessible for streaming and in CD format through the French label Musiko_eye.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse range of musical influences, including Nine Inch Nails, Skinny Puppy, and Front Line Assembly, the band released their debut album “Apostasie” in 2021.

Alien Mekanik was established by Olivier Korbo, a former member of Tétines Noires, La Souris Déglinguée, and Collapse, along with guitarist Quentin, who has a black metal background from bands such as Acedia Mundi, The Owl Cave, and Spectral Void, and drummer Ibo.

Their work primarily explores themes of death, fear, belief, and chaos. In terms of lyrics, the band finds inspiration in the works of Louis Aragon (“Les soleils révolus”), French avant-garde writer Antonin Artaud, and film directors like Jean Cocteau, David Lynch, John Carpenter, and Stanley Kubrick, from whose movies they also incorporate samples.

Here is a sneak peek of the album.