French new wave legends Indochine to play exclusive UK concert at London’s Roundhouse in June

Indochine, a prominent name in the music industry for over 40 years, is coming to the UK marking their first appearance in the country in a decade. The French act will perform at London’s Roundhouse on Sunday, June 11.

Tickets are available right here.

Formed in 1981, Indochine has withstood the test of time, demonstrating that their music remains as relevant and well-received today as it was over four decades ago. Over the years, the band has undergone several lineup changes, with the current members being Nicola Sirkis (vocals and guitar), Olivier Gérard (guitar), Boris Jardel (guitar), Marc Eliard (bass), and Ludwig Dahlberg (drums).

Their last album was their 13th studio album, simply titled “13”. It was released in September 2017, debuting at number one on the French charts, and includes hits like “La vie est belle”, “Kimono dans l’ambulance”, and “Song for a Dream”. Following the release of “13,” the band embarked on the “13 Tour,” which included a series of stadium shows in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, they celebrated their 40th anniversary with the release of “Singles Collection (2001-2021)”, a compilation featuring their most popular tracks from the past two decades, as well as new songs.

Also released was the Indochine feat. Christine And The Queens track “3Sex”, a 2021 reprise of the 1985 classic as you can see below.

The singles collection was followed by the Central Tour organized to celebrate Indochine’s 40th anniversary. Initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Matmut Atlantique Stadium in Bordeaux, the tour was postponed due to the ongoing health crisis and eventually kicked off on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Stade de France in Paris.

The Central Tour set attendance records across various disciplines (concerts and sports) and in total a whopping 417,799 people attended the six concerts on the tour.

On January 13, 2023, “Central Tour, Le Film” was released as a triple CD digipack, triple DVD digipack, Blu-ray, and collector’s edition book. This live recording took place at Groupama Stadium in Lyon on June 25, 2022. In celebration of this release, the live version of “Nos Célébrations” was made available on YouTube.

By January 20, 2023, “Central Tour, Le Film” had sold 36,664 copies (audio and video combined), earning the top spot on the French Top Albums chart.