French goth / deathrock act The Cemetary Girlz returns with all new album on Manic Depression
“L’Envol du Corbeau” is the all new album by the French goth / deathrock act The Cemetary Girlz. Out via the Manic Depression label the album comes in a limited black vynil edition of 300 copies and as a CD, inside a 6-panel digipak.
The Cemetary Girlz was founded in 2006 by AlienSPagan and Manu Zorch. The band toured alongside The Chameleons, The Damned, Cinema Strange, Danse Society, and many others, playing international Goth festivals Wave Gotik Treffen, Gothic Pogo Festival, Woodgothic (Brazil) and countless others.
The band established itself abroad as a pioneer of the French ‘Goth/Batcave/Deathrock’ revival of the 2000s and their last album was released in 2013. “L’envol du Corbeau” is the first new album after a long break when, in 2021, AlienSPagan and Divarre decided to relaunch the band. The duo was joined by Sioux Side on bass, who brought a darker music dimension.
Check out the video for “The Wanderer”.
