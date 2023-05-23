French electronic act Poltergeist releases ‘Kämpfer – Live tracks’ EP

Out now and recorded during the current tour by French electronic act Poltergeist is the “Kämpfer – Live Tracks” EP. The EP includes alternative live versions taken from the “Kämpfer” LP and new songs.

Behind Poltergeist we find Ari Girard, a graduate of the Conservatoire’s Department of Amplified Contemporary Music. Poltergeist is quite a family affair, with his sister Lou Girard serving as the artistic director and his brother-in-law Adrien Guitton as the manager.

Here’s the new EP.

The first Poltergeist album “Kämpfer” was released in July 2022 followed by a year of touring with Vitalic.

You can check out a live session video right below to get an idea.