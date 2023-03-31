French electro synthwave duo Dark Minimal launch first single new album
(Photo by erikj.7) The Lille (FR) based electro synthwave duo Dark Minimal has launched the first single from their upcoming new album “Ghost Of Modern Times” (a hint at the early Depeche Mode track written by Vince Clarke). The single titled “Black Light” was produced by Peter Rainmain (People Theatre) at The Bunker Studio.
Dark Minimal consists of the duo Guillaume VDR and Ange Vesper. They debuted with the “Cold Black Room” album in 2022 accompanied by the twin singles “In Your Eyes (Extended)” and “In Your Eyes (Single)”. The album was followed by 17 concerts.
The new single “Black Light” holds 2 unreleased songs next to “Black Light (Single Edit)”, namely the B-side “New Day” and a remix of the title track by People Theatre. You can check it out below.
Below are the previous singles and the album “Cold Black Room” album from 2022.
