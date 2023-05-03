French avant-garde project Brume makes a comeback with ‘La Violence Du Néant’ through the Belgian label EE Tapes
Having been around for an impressive 36 years, EE Tapes is set to release the latest Brume album, “La Violence Du Néant”. Brume is the long-standing project of renowned French composer Christian Renou, who explores the realms of musique concrète, sound collage, and industrial noise. His most recent full work, “The Rusty Seeds”, was released in 2019 via EE Tapes.
“La Violence Du Néant” is a single-track piece (69 mins) recorded and completed between 2020 and 2022. Available on Bandcamp on CD and as download, you should be aware that it has to be downloaded in two parts, each over 30 minutes long, titled “La Violence du Néant_part 1” (34:03) and “La Violence du Néant_part 2” (35:02). Unless you buy the CD of course.
Listeners can expect a fusion of vocal manipulations, experimental percussion, and a combination of peculiar atmospheres and soundscapes. An excellent fit for those who appreciate avant-garde music and are eager to explore the innovative sonic territories that Brume has to offer.
With “La Violence Du Néant”, Christian Renou continues to push the boundaries of experimental music, offering a captivating listening experience that is sure to intrigue and engage fans of the genre.
This latest release is a testament to Brume’s artistic vision and EE Tapes’ dedication to showcasing unique, groundbreaking sounds. Founded by Eriek Van Haver the label specialises in experimental, ambient and noise music.
