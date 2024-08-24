Freakangel announces USA / Mexico tour for October
The electronic-industrial-metal project Freakangel has announce a Fall tour in Mexico, which also includes a date in Downey, California. The band will bring an old-school dark electro set including also tracks from Suicidal Romance.
Klub Terminal Mexico presents:
- 2.10 Guadalajara (Anestesia Bar)
- 3.10 Morelia (Sala 322)
- 4.10 CDMX (Gato Calavera)
- 5.10 Tijuana (Evolution Club)
- 6.10 Downey California (Stardust Club)
Freakangel is an electronic-industrial-metal band from Tallinn, Estonia, formed in late 2009. The band is the brainchild of Dmitry Darling (Suicidal Romance) who sought to create a project that blended aggressive industrial sounds with the raw energy of metal. Originally rooted in dark electro and EBM (Electronic Body Music), Freakangel’s sound has evolved over the years, incorporating heavier elements and moving toward a more metal-oriented direction.
Below is the most recent single from Freakangel, “Death Bloom“.
