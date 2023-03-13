Fractal – Solar System (Album – Aliens Production)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic, Ambient-Electro.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Next to the “Last Day On earth”-album we last year also got another ‘old’ work released by Polish Fractal. “Solar System” was originally written in 2009.
Content: Tomasz Łukowicz reveals a totally different sound approach and influences than at “Last Day On Earth”. There’s no single EBM trace here but a deep, space-like Electro sound experiment. The work has been accomplished with the ‘usual’ knowledge revealing elaborated sound sculptures.
+ + + : This work has less in common with the EBM & IDM driven productions. This work rather sounds as an experiment or call it an ‘etude’ for a further Soundtrack. The work remains instrumental which leaves us the opportunity to listen more carefully to the writing of this work. The very last cut “Jupiter” is my favorite for the deeper bass line and subtle bleeps.
– – – : Sometimes a bit too Experimental to my taste.
Conclusion: Fractal isn’t not exactly the most accessible project in its genre and especially this more Experimental work but it remains precision work.
Best songs: “Jupiter”, “Miranda”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1
Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.