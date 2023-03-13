Fractal – Solar System (Album – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Cinematic, Ambient-Electro.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Next to the “Last Day On earth”-album we last year also got another ‘old’ work released by Polish Fractal. “Solar System” was originally written in 2009.

Content: Tomasz Łukowicz reveals a totally different sound approach and influences than at “Last Day On Earth”. There’s no single EBM trace here but a deep, space-like Electro sound experiment. The work has been accomplished with the ‘usual’ knowledge revealing elaborated sound sculptures.

+ + + : This work has less in common with the EBM & IDM driven productions. This work rather sounds as an experiment or call it an ‘etude’ for a further Soundtrack. The work remains instrumental which leaves us the opportunity to listen more carefully to the writing of this work. The very last cut “Jupiter” is my favorite for the deeper bass line and subtle bleeps.

– – – : Sometimes a bit too Experimental to my taste.

Conclusion: Fractal isn’t not exactly the most accessible project in its genre and especially this more Experimental work but it remains precision work.

Best songs: “Jupiter”, “Miranda”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578