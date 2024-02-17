Fractal – Network (EP – Aliens Production)

Genre/Influences: EBM, Cinematic.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Tomasz Lukowicz has released an impressive number of productions under the Fractal moniker in a very short lapse of time; This EP featuring four songs was released by the very last days of 2023. And comes after the “Antidote”-album.

Content: The EP takes off with the title song which is a new, well-crafted and sophisticated piece of EBM featuring ghosty-like vocals. All other cuts are more into a rhythmic Cinematic approach reinforced by the instrumental format.

+ + + : “Network” is a great title song which stands for intelligent EBM; icy sound treatments and a spooky atmosphere empowered by the vocals. I can’t say the 3 songs left are B-side cuts but clearly revealing another side of the artist. These tracks remain well-crafted while the rhythmic make it more accessible. “Drill” is an interesting cut to explore.

– – – : Despite of the great title song the other cuts left aren’t exactly the kind of stuff connected with an EP format.

Conclusion: Cool EBM and modern Cinematic music.

Best songs: “Network”, “Drill”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/tomasz.lukowicz.1

Label: www.label.aliens.sk / www.facebook.com/pages/Aliens-production-label/200028820052578