Ford Proco release all new album ‘Combustión Alfanumérica’

Out via At At Records is the all new Ford Proco album, “Combustión Alfanumérica”. You can order it right here on Bandcamp.

Originally conceived as a noise and soundscape project, Ford Proco emerged from the gritty streets of Tijuana, Mexico, in 1987. The project started out using a mix of improvised instruments, found objects, and cassette tape recorders, employing cut-up techniques to assemble their tracks.

Although the lineup saw numerous collaborators over the years, since 1991, the project is powered by the core duo of Lauro Saavedra and Robert Castañeda. Over their 37-year run, Ford Proco has released numerous cassettes and compilations, alongside three albums: “Fragmentos de ocio en el hocico del cerdo” (Opción Sónica, 1994), “Vértigo de lodo y miel” (Nimboestatic, At At, 2000), and “Diagrama Percutor” (At At, 2009). Despite often being labeled as electronic music, Ford Proco has maintained their unique style, which they call ‘Autoconst’.

Earlier this year the duo has delved into their early tape work, updating it with modern elements to create the album “Combustión Alfanumérica”. Thematically the album is inspired by current global chaos, offering a dystopian perspective.

The album features collaborations with Ul4lume (from Casino Shanghai) on “El Instante Previo”, and Javier Cortez and Angela Bloem providing vocals on “Piel de Angel”. The album’s cover art is a surrealist collage by Steven Stapleton (Nurse with Wound), accompanied by a redesigned Ford Proco logo by Acamonchi.

There is also a limited version in digipack availablemade by Acamonchi with unique images by Steven Stapleton of Nurse With Wound.



<a href="https://fordproco.bandcamp.com/album/combustion-alfanumerica">Combustion Alfanumerica by Ford Proco</a>

