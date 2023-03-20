For All The Emptiness – Used And Violated (EP – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, EBM

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Canadian Jonathan Kaplan is already active under the For All The Emptiness moniker for a while. After multiple self-releases he signed to Infacted Recordings. “Used And Violated” was released by the end of 2020. It was produced by Sebastian Komor while guest singers Claus Larsen (Leaether Strip), Computorgirl, Gabrielle Gustafson (Eva X) and Daniel Graves (Aesthetic Perfection) joined in.

Content: The EP rather looks like a mini-album featuring 5 different tracks. The songs are diversified, mixing breakbeats with Electro-Pop while there’s also a song with a menacing EBM bass line. It’s a powerful and catchy production with different singers.

+ + + : Jonathan Kaplan isn’t emulating Electro-Pop standards but simply brings different influences together. The way he mixed catchy Pop together with dynamic Breakbeats is a true original idea although still a challenge. I like challenges and especially when it resulted from a creative process -featuring inspired guests, resulting in alluring songs like the title track but also “Sell The Sins” featuring Claus Larsen and Daniel Graves. My personal favorite one however is the powerful and ultra-catchy “Dead Inside” featuring Computorgirl.

– – – : The last song is a poorly inspired cut which serves as the antithesis to the rest of the work.

Conclusion: “Used and Violated” is a creative Electro-Pop production which will get you into a frenetic dance.

Best songs: “Dead Inside”, “Sell The Sins”, “Used And Violated”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/foralltheemptiness

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690