FM_Alex Spalck / pankow release ‘Franz Schubert’s Winterreise’ on Boronia Schallfolien label

Out now via the Boronia Schallfolien label in a limited edition clear double vinyl (hand-numbered 200 copies) and on black vinyl is the FM_Alex Spalck / pankow release “Franz Schubert’s Winterreise”.

The album was created after fm (Maurizio) and Alex had completed the recording of Pankow’s new album, “Never trust a white man” and is inspired by “Der Leiermann”, the last song of Franz Schubert’s masterpiece “Winterreise” (Winter Journey) which is played at the closing credits of Roberto Andó’s movie “Le Confessioni”.

“Winterreise” is a song cycle consisting of 24 songs that were composed in 1827, shortly before the composer’s death of syfillis. The lyrics are based on poems by Wilhelm Müller, and they tell the story of a young man who has been rejected by his lover and who embarks on a winter journey through the snow. The songs are considered to be some of Schubert’s most haunting and poignant works, and they are often performed by baritones or tenors. The cycle is known for its emotional intensity and its exploration of themes such as unrequited love, loneliness, and mortality. Some of the most well-known songs in the cycle include “Gute Nacht” (Good Night), “Der Lindenbaum” (The Linden Tree), “Der Leiermann” (The Hurdy-Gurdy Man), and “Der Wegweiser” (The Signpost).

For the next 4 years Alex will sing and record every song at least 10, maybe 20 times, and fm will listen to his interpretations and patiently ask him to just ‘do it again!’. In 2022 the duo finally finishes the recordings.

