FÏX8:SËD8 re-releases first two albums as ‘humanophobia:dormicum’ in September

Bernard - Side-Line Staff June 28, 2024 0

Out via Dependent Records on 6 September is a collection of the two first self released albums from the German dark electro act FÏX8:SËD8, “humanophobia:dormicum”.

FÏX8:SËD8 was founded by Martin Sane and started with two self-released albums. The debut “humanophobia” arrived in 2006 and was produced by Haujobb’s Daniel Myer, while the sophomore full-length “dormicum” that came out in 2009 was self-produced. “humanophobia” was inspired by the Cambodian killing fields and former internment camps of the Khmer Rouge regime (1975-79) under Pol Pot.

The release comes as an artbook collecting both titles in a remastering by Pyrroline’s Arnte who had already produced and mixed the band’s “The Inevitable Relapse”. “humanophobia:dormicum” will be available as a 36-page artbook with 2 CDs including 3 bonus tracks.

Below is the official single “Killing Field”.

