First official video by Mørke Og Lys out now, ‘Tanacetum Vulgare – Tansy’, taken from the debut album ‘Lethal Sphere’

The first official video by Mørke Og Lys showcases the second track (“Tanacetum Vulgare – Tansy”) from their debut album, “Lethal Sphere”. The video, which can be viewed below, was filmed on Parnitha Mountain in Attica, Greece.

Mørke Og Lys is a one-woman dungeon synth project founded by Hildr Valkyrie, who is well-known for her numerous collaborations as a session vocalist with black metal and dungeon synth bands such as Emyn Muil, Elffor, Helrunar, and many more.

The video follows the sorceress Èrkyna as she searches for rare herbs to gather and increase her powers by creating magical potions for her sorcery. After collecting the herbs, she performs an ancient rite to thank the old gods and goddesses for their gifts of nature, using the same knife that cut the herbs to gain more energy from the steel. She then rests her mortal body at the roots of an ancient tree before continuing her journey on the magical path of sorcery, embracing both darkness and light.

The debut album comprises 11 tracks, each named after a plant species known for its use in witchcraft.

The release is available on cassette via the US-based dungeon synth label, Dark Age Productions.

<a href="https://darkageproductions.bandcamp.com/album/lethal-sphere">Lethal Sphere by MØRKE OG LYS</a>

About dungeon synth as a music genre

Dungeon synth is a subgenre of electronic music that emerged in the early 1990s. It is characterized by its dark, atmospheric soundscapes, often inspired by medieval, fantasy, and dungeon-like themes. The music typically features synthesizers, keyboards, and sometimes samples, creating a moody and often minimalist sound.

Dungeon synth artists usually tend to focus on creating immersive, atmospheric tracks that evoke a sense of mystery, exploration, and ancient times. The genre has gained a dedicated following over the years, and its influences can be traced to related genres like dark ambient, neoclassical, and neofolk music.

