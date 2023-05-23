Finnish industrial death metal act Project Silence Releases New Single ‘Cult’

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Finnish industrial death metal act Project Silence Releases New Single 'Cult'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Finnish industrial death metal band, Project Silence, has released a new single, “Cult”, from their upcoming album. The band, formed in 2008, is based in Kuopio, Pohjois-Savo, Finland, and has music themes around death, perversion, sex, and love. They are currently affiliated with Sliptrick Records.

Delacroix, a member of the band, stated that “Cult” is an industrial metal song with melodic parts. It contains synthwave-inspired synths and dark-electro-styled sounds. The lyrics discuss society and cult-like behaviour, such as following advertising and trends without considering consequences. The lyrics are open to interpretation by the listener.

Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single'Disease' ahead of new album
Related newsFinnish industrial metal band Project Silence releases new single 'Disease' ahead of new album

The new single can be accessed for streaming on Spotify.

A visualizer video is available on YouTube.

Project Silence consists of Silve_R on drums, Delacroix on vocals, keyboards, and programming, S on lead guitars, A on guitar, and H on bass. The band’s previous albums include “Project Silence” (2008), “424” (2012), and “Slave To The Machine” (2016).

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

French noise synthwave act Poltergeist releases 'Kämpfer - Live tracks' EP

French electronic act Poltergeist releases ‘Kämpfer – Live tracks’ EP

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Susurration returns with new single 'All Colors Are Black' ahead of new album this Friday

Darkwave act Susurration returns with new single ‘All Colors Are Black’ ahead of new album this Friday

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Berlin's minimal/synth duo Bakterielle Infektion re-release 'An evening in Berlin' on vinyl

Berlin’s minimal/synth duo Bakterielle Infektion re-release ‘An evening in Berlin’ on vinyl

bernard May 23, 2023 0

You may have missed

French noise synthwave act Poltergeist releases 'Kämpfer - Live tracks' EP

French electronic act Poltergeist releases ‘Kämpfer – Live tracks’ EP

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Finnish industrial death metal act Project Silence Releases New Single 'Cult'

Finnish industrial death metal act Project Silence Releases New Single ‘Cult’

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Susurration returns with new single 'All Colors Are Black' ahead of new album this Friday

Darkwave act Susurration returns with new single ‘All Colors Are Black’ ahead of new album this Friday

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Berlin's minimal/synth duo Bakterielle Infektion re-release 'An evening in Berlin' on vinyl

Berlin’s minimal/synth duo Bakterielle Infektion re-release ‘An evening in Berlin’ on vinyl

bernard May 23, 2023 0
Turkish synthwave/postpunk duo Zack Zack Zack releases sophomore album later this week

Turkish synthwave/postpunk duo Zack Zack Zack releases sophomore album later this week

bernard May 22, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights