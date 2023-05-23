Finnish industrial death metal act Project Silence Releases New Single ‘Cult’

The Finnish industrial death metal band, Project Silence, has released a new single, “Cult”, from their upcoming album. The band, formed in 2008, is based in Kuopio, Pohjois-Savo, Finland, and has music themes around death, perversion, sex, and love. They are currently affiliated with Sliptrick Records.

Delacroix, a member of the band, stated that “Cult” is an industrial metal song with melodic parts. It contains synthwave-inspired synths and dark-electro-styled sounds. The lyrics discuss society and cult-like behaviour, such as following advertising and trends without considering consequences. The lyrics are open to interpretation by the listener.

The new single can be accessed for streaming on Spotify.

A visualizer video is available on YouTube.

Project Silence consists of Silve_R on drums, Delacroix on vocals, keyboards, and programming, S on lead guitars, A on guitar, and H on bass. The band’s previous albums include “Project Silence” (2008), “424” (2012), and “Slave To The Machine” (2016).