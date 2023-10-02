New single alert: Finnish-German futurepop duo Platronic is back

The female-fronted future-pop duo Platronic, based in Finland and Germany, has returned with a new single titled “Memories.”

The song explores the experience of going through a breakup; however, Kay’s goal was not to create a heart-wrenching ballad about it. The single is now available through the Danish label Town and Towers Records.

Comprising Finnish composer and producer Some-E, along with German singer-songwriter and co-producer Kay Burden, Platronic initially connected over a discussion about electronic music on Instagram in 2019. What began as an idea for future collaboration materialised into a bona fide duo on EBM DAY, 24th February 2020. As of the end of March 2023, the duo has released five singles and one EP.

Below is their new single.

<a href="https://platronic.bandcamp.com/album/memories">Memories by Platronic</a>