Finnish Electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something is back with new single, ‘Corpse’

bernard April 26, 2023 0
Finnish Electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something is back with new single, 'Corpse'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Finnish Helsinki based electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) has a new single out today April 26th, “Corpse”. “Corpse” is the first single from their upcoming EP to be released later this year.

The single follows the release of their third full length album “Still Not Going To” and offers a genre blender between low tuned guitar riffs and 90’s influenced synth sounds with the band’s trademark twist.

Finnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) release 3rd LP in October
Related newsFinnish electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) release 3rd LP in October

The band debuted nine years ago with their “Superman Sabotage Clan” EP offering a mix of electropunk, breaks and industrial house/metal. In the past the band collaborated with various artists, including Hyper, Maxim from the Prodigy and Zardonic.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite for first performance in 36 years - Band set to play Eurovision in May

Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite for first performance in 36 years – Band set to play Eurovision in May

bernard April 26, 2023 0
Girls Under Glass reveal new video for 'Dream Yourself Away' featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke

Hamburg based darkwave act Girls Under Glass reveals new video for ‘Dream Yourself Away’ featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke

bernard April 25, 2023 0
IAMX releases new song and video 'The X ID' ahead of 'Fault Lines1' and announces tour dates

IAMX releases new song and video ‘The X ID’ ahead of ‘Fault Lines1’ and announces tour dates

bernard April 25, 2023 0

You may have missed

Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite for first performance in 36 years - Band set to play Eurovision in May

Frankie Goes to Hollywood to reunite for first performance in 36 years – Band set to play Eurovision in May

bernard April 26, 2023 0
Finnish Electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something is back with new single, 'Corpse'

Finnish Electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something is back with new single, ‘Corpse’

bernard April 26, 2023 0
Girls Under Glass reveal new video for 'Dream Yourself Away' featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke

Hamburg based darkwave act Girls Under Glass reveals new video for ‘Dream Yourself Away’ featuring original vocalist Tom Lücke

bernard April 25, 2023 0
IAMX releases new song and video 'The X ID' ahead of 'Fault Lines1' and announces tour dates

IAMX releases new song and video ‘The X ID’ ahead of ‘Fault Lines1’ and announces tour dates

bernard April 25, 2023 0
Terzo debuts with darkwave / shoegaze 'Cymbeline' single

Darkwave / shoegaze duo Terzo release eponymous debut album

bernard April 25, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights