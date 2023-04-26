Finnish Electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something is back with new single, ‘Corpse’
The Finnish Helsinki based electropunk duo I Think I Broke Something (ITIBS) has a new single out today April 26th, “Corpse”. “Corpse” is the first single from their upcoming EP to be released later this year.
The single follows the release of their third full length album “Still Not Going To” and offers a genre blender between low tuned guitar riffs and 90’s influenced synth sounds with the band’s trademark twist.
The band debuted nine years ago with their “Superman Sabotage Clan” EP offering a mix of electropunk, breaks and industrial house/metal. In the past the band collaborated with various artists, including Hyper, Maxim from the Prodigy and Zardonic.
