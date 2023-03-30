Finnish dark rock band DOL back with new EP ‘Amor Brutale’

(Photo by Maria Ilonen) Just like so many other bands, Finnish dark rock/metal band DOL refused to stay idle during the COVID-19 pandemic like we informed you in January when DOL first announced their new EP “‘”Amor Brutale”.

They utilized the lockdown and unexpected free time to create their second EP, “Amor Brutale”. The music and lyrics were predominantly written by guitarist/vocalist Eero “Mc” Veri, with some new techniques employed, such as the collaborative jamming on the song “Pain Walk With Me.” Mc provided the basic structures for the songs, and the band collectively contributed to their final form. Numerous arrangements were experimented with and numerous demos were recorded before the actual recording sessions.

The band recorded most of the EP in their own studio and aimed for a heavier sound than their first EP, incorporating more samples and programmed elements during post-production. The decision to use programmed drums was made early in the production process, with “Dead by September” being a god example of this approach.

And although most of the EP was recorded in the band’s studio, the remaining production took place elsewhere. Early in the production process, DOL enlisted the expertise of metal professional and Stratovarius guitarist Matias Kupiainen as co-producer and recording engineer (mixing/mastering).

You can check the full album below.

Here’s a video for “Lillith’s Song”.