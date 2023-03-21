Final opportunity to secure your free ‘X’ album by Metroland with double blue vinyl pre-order of ‘0’

Don’t miss your last chance to get Metroland’s album “X” for free with your double blue vinyl pre-order.

Metroland’s brand new album “0” is set to be released on March 25th, available on CD, double blue vinyl, and as a download. During the pre-sale period, the double vinyl pre-order comes with a free bonus: the “X” album CD. This 75-minute exclusive anniversary release features five mega mixes, each representing one of their five studio albums and showcasing vintage synth music from Belgium.

After the pre-order period, the release will be available as a standalone album at the regular album price. You can also get the “X” album as part of a Metroland / 808 Dot Pop exclusive pre-order 4CD pack, which includes the free X album CD as a bonus. But also these packages are only available in pre-order.

Good to know: though both the vinyl version and CD album each contain 12 tracks, Metroland has made a deliberate distinction with subtle alternative artwork and a different track listing, demonstrating that they are not your average computer pop band.