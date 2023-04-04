Female fronted German-Finnish synthpop act Platronic return with all new EP ‘The Healing’

Platronic are a duo consisting of Finnish composer/producer Some-E and German singer-songwriter and co-producer Kay Burden. What started with chatting on Instagram in 2019 about electronic music and the idea of collaborating in the foreseeable future, turned into a real duo on EBM Day, 24 February 2020.

Now they are back with a new EP, “The Healing”. The whole EP is very personal so the band says, “like a long journey we have been going through, ‘The Resisdance’ is mirroring these difficult Corona times, when we were very desperate and couldn’t rehearse and meet.”

And the band adds: “Then this terrible war and some unexpected personal changes happened as well that effected our lives. So walking through ‘The Forest’ is a metaphor for feeling lost, confused and scared, you can’t breathe anymore and you can’t put it into words…no lyrics…you are just chanting for someone to help you out. And suddenly you can feel the energy of the nature and finally you can breath again…together. ‘The Beginning’ (the last song of the EP) feels like a new day dawning for the band, full of hope.”

Here’s the EP on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://platronic.bandcamp.com/album/the-healing">The Healing by Platronic</a>

The band is currently working on a ‘Best of’ video, but you can already check this video by the Belgian artist Synth Heaven for the track “The Residance”.