Fall Shock – Universal Unit Crime (Album – Manic Depression Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Cold-Wave, EBM.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: This is the second full length by Italian formation Fall Shock. The new work comes three years after the debut album “Interior”.
Content: The main sources of inspiration remain Dark- and Cold-Wave music but “Universal Unit Crime” sounds definitely more diversified than its predecessor. The debut song reveals a Depeche Mode-like tune while the next track is driven by a solid EBM touch and aggressive sequences. Quite progressively the album moves throughout explicit 80s Dark/Cold-Wave influences now and then reinforced with EBM components.
+ + + : This album convinced me more than its predecessor. The debut part features the real solid EBM-driven “Protect” , reminding me a bit of The Invincible Limit. Another attention grabber is “Hiding In A Glass” which sounds more Dark-Wave like although empowered by EBM sequences. The album is powerful and reveals passionate vocals by front man “Francesco Kay”.
– – – : I regret the album only features 8 songs. The last song has a rather disappointing ending by the way.
Conclusion: Fall shock has made a serious step forward unleashing a great match between different influences.
Best songs: “Protect”, “Hiding In A Glass”, “Useful Liar”, “Fake New Model”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/fallshock
Label: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.