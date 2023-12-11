Fall Shock – Universal Unit Crime (album – Manic Depression Records)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Cold-Wave, EBM.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: This is the second full length by Italian formation Fall Shock. The new work comes three years after the debut album “Interior”.

Content: The main sources of inspiration remain Dark- and Cold-Wave music but “Universal Unit Crime” sounds definitely more diversified than its predecessor. The debut song reveals a Depeche Mode-like tune while the next track is driven by a solid EBM touch and aggressive sequences. Quite progressively the album moves throughout explicit 80s Dark/Cold-Wave influences now and then reinforced with EBM components.

+ + + : This album convinced me more than its predecessor. The debut part features the real solid EBM-driven “Protect” , reminding me a bit of The Invincible Limit. Another attention grabber is “Hiding In A Glass” which sounds more Dark-Wave like although empowered by EBM sequences. The album is powerful and reveals passionate vocals by front man “Francesco Kay”.

– – – : I regret the album only features 8 songs. The last song has a rather disappointing ending by the way.

Conclusion: Fall shock has made a serious step forward unleashing a great match between different influences.

Best songs: “Protect”, “Hiding In A Glass”, “Useful Liar”, “Fake New Model”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/fallshock

Label: www.manicdepressionrecords.com / www.facebook.com/manicdepressionrecords