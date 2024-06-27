Fact Pattern launches 3rd single ‘With No Disguise’ – Out now
The industrial metal band Fact Pattern, hailing from Los Angeles, has announced the release of their third single, “With No Disguise”, from their forthcoming full-length album, “The Same Outcome”. “With No Disguise” is available on all major digital streaming platforms via Re:Mission Entertainment from today on.
The band adds: “‘With No Disguise’ is a vision of a dark future where all that is left is revenge. A tale of evening the score against the authoritarian figures who took everything from you.”
Below is the video for the new single.
