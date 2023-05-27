Exit Electronics – Learn The Hard Way (Album – Zoharum)

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Industrial, Power-Electronics.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Justin K. Broadrick -mainly known from his Godflesh project, started this new solo-project last. This debut album was originally released on his own label Avalanche Recordings and now gets a CD edit released by Zoharum featuring two bonus cuts.

Content: Exit Electronics sounds hard, raw and merciless. The basis of the production might remind you of the legendary Esplendor Geometrico. Distorted noises plus rhythms have been mixed to get a true sonic power bomb.

+ + + : Justin K. Broadrock is an artist dealing with endless number of projects and styles; his work however remains mainly harsh and powerful which is extremely illustrated by the appropriated title “Learn The Hard Way”. He doesn’t innovate but will appeal for all lovers of extreme sensations. This is an unpolished, perverted sound carried by dark, buzzing, low tones. I like the most ‘danceable’ cuts from the album but especially “Never Learn”.

– – – : The work becomes a bit predictable at the last part of the work.

Conclusion: Exit Electronics sounds like a sonic bulldozer; robust, rough, powerful and merciless!

Best songs: “Never Learn”, “Tough Love”, “Teeth Grit”, “Expelled Like Piss”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/jkflesh

Label: www.zoharum.com / www.facebook.com/zoharum