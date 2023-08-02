Exclusive preview upcoming ‘C’est la vie’ single / video by German post-punk Para Lia ahead of new album

Exclusive preview upcoming 'C'est la vie' single by German post-punk Para Lia ahead of new album
In the lead up to the release of their new album “In Clash With The Zeitgeist”, which is slated for release on August 25 via the Berlin label About Us Records, dreamweave / post-punk duo Para Lia present their new single “C’est La Vie”.

Officially out on Thursday you can already preview the new single today on Side-Line.

You can watch the full video for the single below.

Para Lia is multi-instrumentalist René Methner and vocalist Cindy Methner. “The garage rock of the mid 60’s, which I love, was the inspiration for writing this fast-paced track. The song has the easy structure a garage song needs and a text with a simple message too. Psychalovic with an extra dose of energy!” says René Methner.

They earlier released the single “Yellow Rose” and the lead single “Sunchild” accompanied by a self-directed video.

The duo debuted with the “Soap Bubble Dreams” album in 2019, followed by “Gone With The Flow”, which involved artists from the USA, Canada and the UK, as well as a collaborative interactive art exhibition with painter Louis Renzoni. Their new album was mastered by Thommy Hein (Die Ärzte, Nina Hagen, Udo Lindenberg) at Tonstudios Berlin and self-recorded and produced at their home studio in Cottbus, Germany. “In Clash With The Zeitgeist” will be released on vinyl and digitally and is available for pre-order right now.

Here are the band’s previous singles, “Yellow Rose” and “Sunchild”.

